The Boston Celtics have been active this offseason, yet they still haven't crossed the biggest item off their summer to-do list: Extending Jaylen Brown. After making an All-NBA team last season, the two-time All-Star is eligible for a huge payday. With the supermax contract in play, Brown could make up to $295 million over five years.

While some Celtics fans might be worried that a deal hasn't happened yet, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports that one should be on the way.

“The Celtics are not shopping [Brown],” Himmelsbach wrote. “They do not intend to make a low-ball offer to him. There have just been other matters for Brown’s camp and the Celtics to handle first.”

Before giving Brown his money, the C's probably wanted to take care of forward Grant Williams' situation. The four-year Celtic was open to a return to Boston, but the front office ultimately decided to shed his salary and trade him to the Dallas Mavericks. Part of the money saved in that swap will likely be put toward Brown's new contract.

For an exact timeline of when Brown might put pen to paper, Himmelsbach reports the 26-year-old could finalize things in the coming weeks during Summer League play.

“Sources said the sides are expected to talk during the Las Vegas Summer League, which begins Friday,” he stated.

Despite swirling trade rumors for the second summer in a row, it's looking like Brown will be in green once more. Of course, surefire deals have broken down before, as the C's planned trade with Malcolm Brogdon imploded just hours before its deadline.

However, if Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens is serious about a core lead by homegrown, franchise players, he'll pay Jaylen Brown sooner rather than later.