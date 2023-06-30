The Los Angeles Clippers reportedly didn't end their pursuit of Malcolm Brogdon when their three-way trade for the Boston Celtics' guard fell apart. The Clippers recently re-engaged the Celtics about a potential trade for Brogdon, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

It looked like the Clippers traded for Malcolm Brogdon on the day before the end of the 2023 NBA Draft. The trade, which included Kristaps Porzingis going to the Celtics and Marcus Morris joining the Washington Wizards, fell apart because of injury concerns over Brogdon. The Memphis Grizzlies replaced Los Angeles to complete a trade sending Porzingis to Boston.

It's unknown exactly what the Clippers would be willing to trade for Brogdon in light of his “significant” injury issue. Initially, Los Angeles was ready to trade Marcus Morris, Amir Coffey and the No. 30 pick in this year's draft.

Brogdon missed Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals because of a forearm injury. He made just one shot in his final four games of the playoffs. Brogdon won the 2023 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award.

Los Angeles' top priority in 2023 NBA free agency appears to be upgrading the point guard position. The Clippers were willing to trade Norm Powell in a package for Chris Paul, Fischer reports. The Wizards instead traded Paul to the Golden State Warriors for Jordan Poole and future draft picks.

James Harden might be the Clippers' latest solution to their point guard conundrum. The Philadelphia 76ers and Harden are reportedly working on trade scenarios after the veteran picked up his player option. The Clippers are viewed as Harden's top suitor.

Los Angeles could potentially bring Russell Westbrook back for another season.