The Boston Celtics may have built a Big 3 after trading for Kristaps Porzingis, but Grant Williams admits losing Marcus Smart in the process was quite the blow for the franchise.

Williams, whose future with the team remains in question as he heads to free agency this offseason, shared that losing Smart “hurts” Boston not just on defense. After all, he was not only their defensive anchor but also their emotional and vocal leader. The hustle and grit he brought to the team everyday isn't something that can easily be replicated, and as Williams said, they are surely going to feel that in the 2023-24 season.

“It's something that definitely hurts a little bit. Just because you've been with somebody for so long, and he's a phenomenal person, phenomenal teammate, and plays with the most heart and passion of anyone across this entire organization and the league,” Grant Williams explained, via Jay King of The Athletic.

Several fans were torn when the Celtics decided to move on from Marcus Smart in order to acquire Kristaps Porzingis. While he's not a superstar like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Smart was as just important as the two to Boston.

Without Smart, the Celtics wouldn't have been able to push the Miami Heat to a Game 7 in the East Finals. It's also doubtful that the team would make the 2022 NBA Finals without the veteran guard.

At the end of the day, though, the Celtics needed to make a decision. Regardless if it's for the better or worse, they will have to live with that choice.