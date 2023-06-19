The Boston Celtics reportedly do not intend to trade Jaylen Brown this offseason, and all signs point to the Celtics and Brown agreeing to a five-year, $295 million supermax extension, according to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe.

Jaylen Brown became eligible for a supermax extension after making second-team all-NBA in the 2022-2023 season. Becoming eligible for a supermax quieted the talk of him potentially leaving the Celtics, for a while. When Jayson Tatum got hurt early on in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat, Brown had to take over. It did not go well, as the Celtics suffered a blowout loss at home with a chance to become the first team to win an NBA Playoffs series after trailing 3-0.

Brown struggled mightily trying to make up for Jayson Tatum being limited due to his injury. After the game and in the week after, many Celtics fans got loud again about potentially moving on from Brown, believing the team could not win an NBA championship as currently constructed.

It appears that the organization is not of that mindset, and that they will be giving him the full supermax. Coach Joe Mazzulla is returning as well with a revamped staff behind him. That is after many Celtics fans wanted Joe Mazzulla gone as well. It will be interesting to see if the Celtics make any moves to the depth of the roster to help the team get over the hump. The Celtics have been close in the last few years, and have plenty of talent.