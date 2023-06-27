In the aftermath of the Boston Celtics' trade for Kristaps Porziņģis, the departure of forward Grant Williams seemed like a foregone conclusion. However, the fourth-year Celtic hasn't ruled out a return yet. In fact, he'd welcome one if there's room on the roster, per Jay King of The Athletic.

“Absolutely. It’s just a matter of the decision of whether or not it’s needed.”

The 6-foot-6 big is due to become a restricted free agent in the coming days, which will allow him to review Boston's offer as well as what other teams might approach him with. There have already been multiple NBA squads with rumored interest in Grant Williams, so it wouldn't be surprising if he tested out the market once June 30 rolls around.

With the new addition of Porziņģis, Boston is suddenly loaded with size. The price tag of Boston's new star, which could become even greater with a potential extension, could oust Williams this offseason. And if the two-time SEC Player of the Year asks for a significant payday, there's likely no way the C's can keep him.

A possible sign-and-trade with Williams has been rumored too, but so far the front office hasn't been able to get anything going. That's not to say that Williams isn't an enticing free agent, as he's shown that he can be a solid 3-and-D player off the bench and in the starting rotation. Although this last season wasn't a breakout year, Williams still averaged 8.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 39.5% from deep.

Overall though, if the money was right, it sounds like Williams would want to be back in green. He told the media on Wednesday that he'd be thrilled to be a Celtic again, via Celtics Blog reporter Bobby Manning.

“Brad [Stevens] and [the front office], if they decide to keep me & bring me back, of course, I'm gonna come back and be excited and happy and ready to play for the Celtics,” he said. “If something else happens, I'll have to transition…wherever I am, [I'll] impact success & winning.”