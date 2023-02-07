The Boston Celtics could be active in the coming days as the NBA trade deadline approaches. This team is still in possession of the best record in the entire NBA but it’s not surprising that they still want to strengthen their squad ahead of the second half of the campaign.

There has also been a lot of interest in some of the players on the Celtics’ roster. One of them is Derrick White, who has reportedly prompted trade inquiries from teams such as the Los Angeles Clippers, the Orlando Magic, the Denver Nuggets, and even the Dallas Mavericks before they pulled the trigger on the Kyrie Irving blockbuster deal, per Keith P. Smith of Celtics Nation.

The Celtics, however, have made their stance on White abundantly clear. In spite of a seeming surplus in their backcourt, Boston has somewhat surprisingly decided that they won’t be letting White go anywhere anytime soon:

“We thought with all their guard depth, that White might be available. He’s not untouchable, but they would need more than what they gave up to get him,” said an unnamed source.

The Celtics seem to have slapped White with a price tag that will ensure that he remains in Boston beyond the trade deadline. Simply put, they consider him a key piece of their squad for the rest of the way, which actually makes a lot of sense considering how highly they think of Derrick White:

“White has a ton of value, because he can play both guard spots, on- and off-ball and he can defend most small forwards too,” said another source. “And, for Boston, he fills in for (Marcus) Smart and (Malcolm) Brogdon, who both get hurt a lot. They’ve set a price no one is going to meet.”