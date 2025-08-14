The San Francisco 49ers are entering the 2025 season with uncertainty surrounding wide receiver Jauan Jennings’ contract situation. Jennings, 28, is entering the final year of a two-year, $15.4 million extension he signed in May 2024.

After an impressive 2024 season with 77 catches, 975 yards, and six touchdowns in 15 games, the wide receiver’s push for a new contract or trade has put him at odds with the team.

Jennings requested either a trade or a new deal prior to the start of training camp. However, he has not practiced since July 27 due to a calf injury. Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed the absence is injury-related and not connected to holding out for a contract.

According to Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard, the 49ers are hesitant to grant Jennings a new deal so soon after he signed his previous extension.

“I checked around, and my understanding is that the 49ers feel that the timing is all wrong,” Kawakami wrote. “They don’t want to give Jennings a big new deal so soon after he signed the last one, a year after giving Brandon Aiyuk a huge contract that the 49ers’ money people almost instantly regretted, and months after signing Brock Purdy to a $265 million deal.

“I’ve heard that the two sides are not close on a new agreement, which shouldn’t be a surprise after the 49ers’ rounds of cost-cutting last spring set up their new deals with [Brock] Purdy, Fred Warner, and George Kittle. Beyond that, the 49ers have clearly indicated that there isn’t much more money to pay out, and certainly not at wide receiver, with Aiyuk’s $30 million a year deal already on the books.”

John Lynch, the team’s general manager, has maintained a positive stance on Jennings and has also said that the team is keeping contract negotiations private.

Jennings’ career totals currently stand at 155 receptions for 1,938 yards and 13 touchdowns. Though the 49ers don’t anticipate him missing any regular-season games, injuries and a thin wide receiver group are causing some tension in the room.

Aiyuk remains on the physically unable to perform list following a season-ending knee injury in Week 7 of 2024. Rookie Jordan Watkins is out with a high ankle sprain and will miss at least one month of action.

Jacob Cowing has returned to practice, but the depth chart remains thin, with Ricky Pearsall and George Kittle expected to shoulder much of the passing workload.