This past offseason was fraught with trade rumors concerning Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown and Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, yet they never came close to fruition. However, the rumblings of a deal are back again ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline.

The Celtics may be making calls about Durant in the wake of Kyrie Irving’s shocking departure to Dallas, according to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. On Monday’s episode of First Take, Smith mentioned that Brown could be a part of these potential trade discussions.

“I’m hearing that he’s [Kevin Durant] on the verge of potentially being moved. Obviously we’ve all been speculating about that…that he may be moved. I’m hearing Boston is making some calls. Keep your eye on that. Jaylen Brown. Keep your eye on that.”

Stephen A. Smith says Kevin Durant may be on the move…to Boston? pic.twitter.com/LKds43E95j — Christopher Lavinio (@ChrisLavinio) February 6, 2023

Although Durant hasn’t said anything publicly about wanting out of Brooklyn, it’s not hard to imagine that he’s troubled by James Harden leaving the Nets last season and Irving now leaving as well. While the future Hall of Famer hasn’t requested anything officially, other teams have asked about his current situation according to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Among rival teams, there's far more interest in inquiring on Kevin Durant's reaction to Kyrie Irving's trade request and how that may impact KD's future with the Nets. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 3, 2023

It’s unclear how serious Brooklyn was about fielding offers for Durant this summer and if Boston was serious about making any. As the Celtics sit atop the Eastern Conference, it’s clear that they don’t have to make a star-studded trade to compete for a championship. The All-Star tandem of Brown and Jayson Tatum has carried the C’s this season, as one of the two has been the top scorer in every single game during the 2022-23 campaign.

It can never hurt to acquire a former MVP, yet doing so would certainly disrupt some of the good chemistry Boston has had. And while Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens did say the front office wanted to be aggressive ahead of the deadline, Kevin Durant was likely never on their radar.

Whether Smith’s comments hold water will be seen soon, as there are just a few days left until the NBA trade deadline passes.