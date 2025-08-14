Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Cade Horton has been excellent in his rookie season. The first-year Cubs pitcher extended his scoreless inning streak into his start against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. However, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. brought his streak to an end with an RBI double. The All-Star first baseman scored Andres Gimenez to leave a blemish on Horton's start.

Guerrero Jr. jumped on a fastball from Andrew Kittredge and hit it down the left field line in the sixth inning. The hit was enough to give Gimenez enough time to score from second, getting the Blue Jays on the board.

Vladdy ends Cade Horton’s scoreless inning streak at 29 as he knocks in a runner Horton left on base for his bullpen pic.twitter.com/DyFI3NiHZ7 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 14, 2025

Luckily for Horton, the Cubs gave him two runs of support earlier in the game. Kittredge got through the rest of the inning without allowing any more runs. However, Guerrero brought Horton's streak to an end. Despite it being over, Horton's streak stands alone as the longest scoreless run in Cubs' history. There is no telling when someone will come even close to his mark.

Horton has impressed since his Major League Baseball debut. On a Cubs team desperate for pitching outside of Shota Imanaga and Matthew Boyd, the rookie has been a welcome surprise. Chicago hopes that he can become a part of their playoff rotation as the postseason looms over the league.

After losing their last two games, the Cubs needed a good start from Horton. Luckily for manager Craig Counsell, the rookie gave his team 5.2 innings of one-run baseball, striking out eight batters on the way. In a series against one of the American League's best teams in Toronto, Chicago needed to hold their own.

On the other side of the matchup, Guerrero Jr. continues to show why paying him was such a good idea. He has the Blue Jays in firm control of the AL East and could secure the top seed in the league. For now, though, Toronto fans are happy that their star ended a historic streak from Horton.