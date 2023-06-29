Boston Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown may not have won a title yet, but they've accomplished a whole lot together. Since 2018, Tatum's rookie year, the Celtics have made it to the Eastern Conference Finals four times, and they made the NBA Finals once back in 2022. Few NBA franchises have seen more success over the last five years than the Celtics, and Boston has Brown and Tatum to thank for that fact.

While many wondered if the Celtics would look to trade Brown after his Game 7 egg against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, all signs point to them signing him to a long-term extension worth up to $295 million. Brad Stevens hinted at it after the season, and the latest report indicates that the Celtics have had “zero conversations” on splitting Tatum and Brown up with a trade, per ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

This has become even more true after the Celtics traded for Kristaps Porzingis. Boston is going for it in 2023-24, and shaking things up even more by trading Brown just wouldn't make much sense.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jayson Tatum, 25, has played six years in the NBA, all as a member of the storied Boston Celtics franchise. He averaged 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.7 blocks, 2.9 turnovers, and 2.2 personal fouls per game across 74 appearances in the 2022-23 season (all starts).

Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown, 26, has played seven years in the NBA. He averaged 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.4 blocks, 2.9 turnovers, and 2.6 personal fouls per game across 67 games in the 2022-23 season (all starts).

The Celtics are wise for not wanting to break up the duo of Brown and Tatum. After all, they are two of the best wings in the NBA. Plus, they are in their mid-20s and still have yet to reach their prime, a scary thought for the 29 other teams in the NBA.