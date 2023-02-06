Chris Paul’s name appeared in Phoenix Suns-Kyrie Irving trade rumors. Irving was ultimately dealt to the Dallas Mavericks, a deal that has yet to become official, but Paul was mentioned as a potential trade piece had the Suns acquired Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. CP3 shared a brutally honest reaction on his name being thrown into the rumors, per Duane Rankin.

“It’s a business. I’ve seen crazier,” Paul said. “The way I found out I was traded from Houston. You just show up to work and be a pro day in and day out. Nobody’s exempt from being traded. Find out just like everybody else. Just keep going to work. Also understanding teams are always going to do what’s best for them. That’s why players have to do the same. Show up, got a job to do and it is what is it.”

Chris Paul has dealt with injuries this season, ultimately playing in just 34 games as of this story’s publication. He’s averaging 14 points per game on 43.5 percent field goal and 39 percent three-point shooting to go along with just under 9 assists per contest. Although he may not be the superstar he once was, Paul is more than capable of still contributing in pivotal fashion.

The Nets would not have minded paring Chris Paul alongside Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons in Brooklyn. But unless their deal with Dallas falls through, CP3 likely will not be headed to the Nets.

Phoenix is looking to find their footing and make a Western Conference run during the second half of the 2022-2023 campaign.