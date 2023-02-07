Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams admits he was “bothered” that Chris Paul’s name was thrown in the trade rumors amid the Kyrie Irving drama. For one, it’s not true. And second and the most important for him, the superstar guard doesn’t deserve to be in such kind of talks.

Williams said as much in a recent conversation with reporters, noting that Paul and the Suns were simply used by other people to “get their deal done.”

“Players have wanted to come to play in Phoenix. The city. Playing with our players but I don’t think it’s fair when guys have their names thrown out there. Kind of bothers me cause Chris, his name should never be thrown out there in that way,” the Suns coach shared, per Duane Rankin of AZ Central.

“Certainly wasn’t anything that, based on my conversations with (Suns GM James Jones), that we did and so when I heard about it, I was like, this is part of the business, we understand it, but just from my perspective, it kind of bothered me.”

For those who missed it, it was reported that the Suns offered a package of Chris Paul, Jae Crowder and a first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Kyrie Irving. However, Brooklyn refused the trade and reportedly wanted at least three first-rounders to get the deal done. As everyone knows, the Nets ended up sending Irving to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and three picks (one first-rounder and two second-rounders).

As Monty Williams said, however, the Suns didn’t make such offer to the Nets.

For what it’s worth, CP3 wasn’t fazed despite hearing his name mentioned in trade rumors, noting that he understands the business side of the NBA.

“It’s a business. I’ve seen crazier. The way I found out I was traded from Houston. You just show up to work and be a pro day in and day out. Nobody’s exempt from being traded. Find out just like everybody else. Just keep going to work. Also understanding teams are always going to do what’s best for them. That’s why players have to do the same. Show up, got a job to do and it is what is it,” Paul said of the trade talks.

It remains to be seen if the Suns will do anything heading to the trade deadline, but based on Williams’ latest comments, don’t expect the team to move their Point God.