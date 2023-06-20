NBU guru Adrian Wojnarowski has provided some insight on Chris Paul's situation with the Washington Wizards after he was included in the trad repackage that sent Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns. According to Woj, the “perfect world” for Chris Paul would be if the Wizards buy out his contract and he is able to move to LA — either with the Los Angeles Lakers or the Los Angeles Clippers — where his family is.

However, Woj has also hinted at the possibility of CP3 staying in Washington — an option that the Wizards front office seem to be on board with:

“Certainly, Washington imagines a scenario, I'm told, where Chris Paul is their point guard this season,” Woj said. “They're in a rebuild, they're reshaping this roster. I don't sense they're trying to bottom out and really tank, tank.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Joined @notthefakeSVP to report on the latest with Draymond Green and Chris Paul pic.twitter.com/zVIG1WF2VT — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2023

According to Woj, the first option for the Wizards is to still try and find a trade partner that would be willing to take Chris Paul in a deal that would net Washington with some usable assets for their rebuild. However, it sounds like the Wizards' front office isn't trying to hard sell CP3, with the fallback option of the 12-time All-Star serving as their starting point guard in 2023-24.

For his part, Paul would also prefer to join a contender. However, it also seems that it wouldn't be the end of the world for him if he ends up staying in the Capital.