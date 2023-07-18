Since James Harden opted into his contract and requested a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers, it has been known that his desired destination is the Los Angeles Clippers, however, the latest reports indicate that the Clippers might not be as interested in making that happen.

“There's only really one team that he wants to go to, and that team is the Clippers,” Zach Lowe said, according to RealGM. “Their level of engagement here to me is unclear/not super enthusiastic.”

Despite what might be lukewarm interest from the Clippers, Lowe also said that it seems unlikely for James Harden to return to the 76ers.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I don't know what to make of the possibility that Harden would ever go back to Philly,” Lowe said, according to RealGM. “I continue to hear from people who would know that the bridge is burned. But that's what people who would know would say on July 17, with two months or whatever before training camp.”

If the bridge truly is burned, the 76ers have an interesting dilemma. Harden wants to go to the Clippers, and they might not be very interested. Harden does not have a no-trade clause, so the 76ers do not have to honor Harden's wish to go to the Clippers. The New York Knicks have been mentioned as a team that would show interest, but it is unknown how much there is.

The 76ers have about two months before training camp to figure out a solution to this dilemma, whether it is trying to keep Harden or trade him to a new team.