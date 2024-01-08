Will the Kings and Raptors strike a deal for Pascal Siakam?

The Toronto Raptors dealt OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks last week in exchange for RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, which signaled that the Raps could also trade Pascal Siakam next. Those rumors have been swirling and they even had conversations about a deal with the Sacramento Kings over the weekend. And according to Shams Charania, the talks were centered around Harrison Barnes.

“I’m told the Raptors and Kings were in active conversations about a Pascal Siakam trade revolving around Harrison Barnes… At this point, the only way it ignites is if Toronto comes back to Sacramento.” — Shams Charania 👀 (via @RunItBackTV)pic.twitter.com/ji1MgMauP2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 8, 2024

The Raptors have received many calls about Siakam, who is an All-Star caliber player. For what it's worth, they were not interested in making anything happen with the Kings if Barnes was the centerpiece, hence why Toronto walked away from the conversations for the time being. But as Shams pointed out, it's up to the Raps to re-negotiate with Sacramento:

“But these things can be fluid,” Charania said of the Kings trade talks with Toronto. “We’re a month out from the trade deadline. At this point, I’m told, the only way it really ignites is if Toronto comes back to Sacramento to re-engage.”

Siakam can still ink an extension with the Raptors for four years and $192 million before free agency in the summer, but it does feel unlikely that will happen. Toronto was hoping to get Keegan Murray from the Kings, but Sacramento wasn't considering that.

Toronto would also probably want some draft capital if they did ship Siakam off to the Kings. However, they do not have a first-round pick for four years. The Indiana Pacers, Atlanta Hawks, and Detroit Pistons are others keen on Siakam.