The Kings and Raptors were just discussing a potential Pascal Siakam deal hours ago...

Just hours after being mentioned as a “serious suitor” for Pascal Siakam, the Sacramento Kings have reportedly pulled out of the race for the Toronto Raptors star.

According to the latest updates, it doesn't mean that the Kings and Raptors won't re-engage on discussions for a potential deal since things remain “fluid.” But for now, their talks are over, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“The Sacramento Kings are deciding to pull out of the Pascal Siakam talks, sources say. Things can be fluid, but Kings-Raptors talks are now over,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It's certainly a surprising turn of events considering that it hasn't been long since Charania also reported that the Kings are “gaining interest” in a Siakam deal that would have the star forward pair with De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis to create a new Big 3 in the NBA.

“The Raptors are ramping up trade talks around Pascal Siakam and I'm told the Sacramento Kings are emerging as a serious suitor in Siakam. They're among the offers and options that Toronto has. And this is a gaining interest for Sacramento, to pair and combine a Big 3 of Pascal Siakam, DeAaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis if they're able to pull a deal off,” Charania said on The Rally's Friday show.

Earlier in the day, the Kings were also reportedly gauging what a package of Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter would land them in a potential deal. It came amid speculations that they were going to make a move for Siakam.

It's unknown what caused the trade discussions between the Kings and Raptors to fall apart, but it will be interesting to see if Sacramento comes back with a new offer for Siakam.