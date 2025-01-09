Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are at a standstill as the team tries to find another destination for their disgruntled star. The one team that continues to pop up in trade rumors is the Phoenix Suns because that's where Butler would prefer going and everybody knows, according to Marc Stein.

“Word has permeated the league that Butler hopes to be traded to Phoenix,” Stein wrote. “This is no exaggeration: Every high-ranking team official contacted by The Stein Line for this story shared their belief that the Suns are the destination Butler desires on the other side of his standoff with the Heat. You hear the same sentiment even from executives with teams that have been mentioned as potential Butler suitors.

It's obvious that both Butler and the Suns want to pair up, but there's one person standing in the way of all of this, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick.

“In recent days, Butler’s desire to make his way to the Phoenix Suns has been crystallized all around the league,” Amick wrote. “But with the Heat known to be against adding Suns guard Bradley Beal and his massive contract, and Butler clearly of the belief that a max deal might be waiting for him in the desert, the key question now is whether Phoenix can find a third team that is so appealing to Beal that he’ll waive his no-trade clause and bring this latest star player saga to an end.”

Can the Suns pull off a trade for Jimmy Butler?

If the Suns want any chance of acquiring Jimmy Butler, it's going to take Bradley Beal to waive his no-trade clause and agree to where they send him. The Suns recently made a roster move and sent Beal to come off the bench, and though it may have worked, it doesn't sound like something he wants to do.

That alone could leave Beal feeling like he needs to go elsewhere so he can play to his full potential, and then he may agree to a trade. It doesn't look like the Heat want any parts of Beal, so it will definitely have to take a third team to make it work.

Butler would fit it nicely with the Suns if the deal was to happen, as he doesn't need the ball much and can set the tone for them on defense, while Kevin Durant and Devin Booker do most of the scoring. With the Suns at 16-19 and 12th in the Western Conference, they need something that's going to turn on a switch for them, and Butler might be the piece they need. The only problem is that it's going to take a lot to get that piece.