The Houston Astros are in the thick of a division race against the surging Seattle Mariners. Houston has won six of the last nine games to hang onto a slim lead in the AL West. But the team will be without Jeremy Peña for Friday’s series opener against the Baltimore Orioles.

While Peña has missed time this season with injuries, his absence Friday is due to illness. Manager Joe Espada told reporters that the shortstop is under the weather and won’t play against Baltimore, according to The Athletic’s Chandler Rome. Peña was examined by team doctors at Daikin Park prior to the game.

The All-Star shortstop is in the midst of a breakout season, slashing .318/.373/.492 with 13 home runs, 45 RBI, 52 runs, 17 stolen bases and a career-best 138 OPS+ in 93 games for the Astros.

Jeremy Peña is key to Astros' playoff aspirations

Peña was rolling in the first half of the season before landing on the injured list with a rib fracture. Cubs starter Cade Horton hit Peña with a pitch on June 27. While there was initial optimism that he could avoid a trip to the injured list, the Astros ultimately placed Peña on the 10-day IL.

Houston hoped to have the fourth-year pro back in the lineup after the All-Star break but Peña was sidelined throughout July, missing 28 games. He returned from injury on August 1 and has picked up where he left off. Peña has produced at the plate while playing Gold Glove-caliber defense at shortstop.

Unfortunately, while Peña was out of action, the Astros lost Isaac Paredes to a significant hamstring injury. With the left side of the infield compromised, Houston opted to trade for Carlos Correa, who came over at the deadline in a deal with the Minnesota Twins.

Correa began his career with the Astros as a Gold Glove shortstop. However, in his second stint with Houston he was asked to move to third base to replace Paredes.

Paredes turned down surgery, opting to rehab his hamstring in an attempt to return this season. While the Astros miss his bat in the lineup, the team is confident in Correa at the hot corner.

Houston has won six of the last nine games as the team holds a 1.5-game division lead over the Mariners. Seattle upgraded its roster at the trade deadline for a second-half push and immediately began challenging the Astros in the AL West.