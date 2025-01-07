Actions speak louder than words, and that's the case if you're Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal. While his name has been thrown around in trade rumors involving Jimmy Butler, another curveball was thrown his way. Beal was benched during the Suns' losing skid, for the first time in his career.

Although he scored a game-high 25 points in the Suns' 109-99 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, the question remained. What does Beal think about the move? While he didn't like the decision, he remained faithful to his teammates and coaches. However, when asked about trade rumors, Beal told AZCentral's Duane Rankin postgame that the ball is in his court.

“If so, I need to be addressed because I hold the cards,” Beal said. “Until I'm addressed and somebody says something different, then I'll be a Sun.”

Beal has a no-trade clause and cannot be traded unless he approves. He is committed to being a Phoenix Sun for however long that might be. Still, the Suns hold the most interest in Butler after his debacle in Miami. Even if the world's perfect and most ideal trade generates, Beal ultimately holds the cards on any move.

Bradley Beal's no-trade clause put the Suns in a weird spot

Sending someone to the bench who has started every game is not a good sign. Few players have endured what Beal has experienced. Despite the career efficiency of the guard, the fit has never been there. That, combined with a plethora of injuries has left fans wondering: What if?

Beal is a renowned scorer who can put up buckets with the best of them. He's capable of delivering 20 points in his sleep if he wants. The fit alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker felt strange. Beal even said it was strange to become a facilitator last season to Booker and Durant.

A scorer's mentality is a great one to have if you can score like Beal. Luckily, Phoenix has three of the top scorers in the league on the same team. Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer elaborated on why Beal was benched pregame. It was strictly a basketball decision, as he put it.

No matter what, the NBA is a business. Plus, owner Mat Ishbia has done what he can do for big trades before. After all, he helped Phoenix land Durant and Beal through blockbuster trades. Another one involving Beal and Butler could happen before anyone knows it.

For now, that decision comes down to Beal and what he wants. He remains committed to the Suns, no matter the circumstance.