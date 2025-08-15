The Los Angeles Dodgers have an important three-game series against the San Diego Padres over the weekend, as both teams are neck-and-neck in the NL West. Unfortunately for L.A., it sounds like the club will be without Max Muncy for Friday's contest.

Reports indicate that the 34-year-old third baseman is dealing with side soreness, according to Noah Camras of Dodgers Nation. It's an injury Max Muncy sustained while warming up for Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers, which resulted in a 6-5 loss for the Dodgers.

“Max Muncy is out of the lineup after being scratched Wednesday due to side soreness.”

Alex Freeland is expected to fill in at third base once again with Muncy out of the lineup. Max Muncy's long-term status is unknown, as a potential trip to the IL is not out of the question. However, the Dodgers haven't said anything about the IL for the two-time World Series champion.

The Dodgers originally stated that keeping Muncy out of Wednesday's game was more on the side of caution. At least manager Dave Roberts didn't seem too concerned about it when the injury occurred. So, perhaps Los Angeles just wants to make sure that Max Muncy avoids anything serious, especially in the late portion of the season.

“Initially, I had Mookie [Betts] having a scheduled day off,” Roberts said. “And then Max went into the cage today to start his routine, and then felt a little soreness in his side, in his right side. We just felt that, talking to the training staff, to err on the side of caution.”

The Dodgers will miss Muncy in the lineup, as he's been one of the most consistent bats all season long. Through 279 at-bats in the 2025 campaign so far, Muncy owns a .258 batting average and .389 OBP while recording 72 hits, 17 home runs, and 64 RBIs.