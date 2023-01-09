By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Would LeBron James request a trade from the Los Angeles Lakers during the offseason? Executives around the league reportedly stated that teams are preparing for a possible LeBron trade request following the 2022-2023 campaign, per Heavy’s Sean Deveney.

“It’s in the background, if you think you have a chance at him. There are preparations being made, just in case—you have to make them, like the Boy Scouts used to say, ‘Be Prepared,'” a GM told Heavy Sports.

LeBron James recently hinted that he wants the Lakers to make moves. Los Angeles has played fairly well as of late and are approaching the .500 mark on the season. After missing the playoffs a season ago, LeBron is trying to lead the Lakers back to the postseason this year.

James later cleared up any confusion about his current stance on the Lakers, stating that he isn’t frustrated.

Is a potential LeBron James offseason trade request just wishful thinking? Or may it come to fruition?

In the end, only LeBron James knows what the future holds. But the fact of the matter is that he’s 38 years old and wants to win. Another championship would only further cement his legacy. One of the primary arguments Michael Jordan-stans refer to in the LeBron vs. MJ debate is Jordan’s number of rings.

Winning will be a priority for LeBron as his career winds down. And if LA fails to show championship potential, a trade request may not be out of the question.

It will be intriguing to see what will ultimately happen with LeBron James in Los Angeles.