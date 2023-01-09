By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, after such a dreadful start to the 2022-23 season, are, contrary to expectations, on a roll as of late. The Lakers have won their past five games, the most recent of which was an incredibly close victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night. Nonetheless, James still strongly hinted that the Lakers front office should do whatever they can to improve their roster (perhaps via trade) so they could make an even stronger push for the postseason.

However, not much has changed in the Lakers’ trade plans as of late. Amid other teams’ interest in the Lakers’ most coveted draft assets, namely their unprotected 2027 and 2029 first-round picks, the purple and gold remain hesitant to pull the trigger on a trade that would bring them Bojan Bogdanovic or Myles Turner and Buddy Hield, according to Marc Stein, despite being good fits alongside LeBron James.

If the Lakers were to pull off a trade including their high-value draft assets, they appear to be only willing to do so in exchange for a legitimate All-Star talent like Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine, who has been on a tear as of late, or Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, who is currently out with an injury.

Stein added that the Lakers still find Bojan Bogdanovic’s price on the trade market to be too steep for their liking. The Detroit Pistons are still asking for one of the Lakers’ unprotected first-rounders in exchange for the Croatian sharpshooter. Meanwhile, the Lakers’ stance hasn’t changed on Myles Turner and Buddy Hield, even with the two playing a huge part in the Indiana Pacers’ strong 2022-23 season.

At the end of the day, something’s got to give for the purple and gold. LeBron James, despite his stellar play as of late, isn’t getting any younger. Moreover, Anthony Davis remains a frightening injury risk. It may be inevitable for the Lakers to make a move, but the only question now is just how much more willing will they be in the next few months to part ways with the assets they’ve been clutching onto for the longest time.