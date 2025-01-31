As the trade deadline approaches, more and more teams are starting to look for deals to improve their team. The Atlanta Hawks seem to be one of those teams, as they're currently on a seven-game losing streak and lost one of their best players for the remainder of the season. A name that has recently popped up that the Hawks could be interested in is Brandon Ingram, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

“Specifically, keep an eye on the Atlanta Hawks. They just lost their star wing, Jalen Johnson, for the season,” Windhorst said. “They may start to get interest in making a move, especially for Brandon Ingram.”

Ingram has not been in trade rumors for most of the season, and it's probably because of a number of things. Teams don't want to take on his $36 million contract, and he's also played less than 20 games this season. There were rumors before the season started that the Pelicans were looking to trade him since they couldn't agree on a contract extension, and that still may be the case.

Trading for Ingram would be a question mark right now considering that he hasn't been healthy, but the Hawks are also in a mode this season where they want to win because they don't own their draft pick.

Could the Hawks trade for Brandon Ingram?

The Hawks have been in trade talks this week, and Bogdan Bogdanovic has been a name to look out for. The Phoenix Suns reached out to the Hawks about trading Jusuf Nurkic for Bogdanovic, but it doesn't seem like those talks went far. There are also several teams looking to trade for Bogdanovic, and there's a good chance that he will be moved before the deadline.

There is a scenario where the Hawks could trade Bogdanovic to the Pelicans, and they could add Clint Capela to the deal as well. Capela has been in trade rumors, and there were also talks with the Chicago Bulls for a possible swap for Nikola Vucevic.

If the price is right, the Hawks might make the deal, but if it costs them too much and they have to sacrifice their future, its no way that it will happen. Since the Hawks don't have their draft pick this season, they're trying to make it an emphasis to stay competitive, even with Jalen Johnson out for the rest of the season. If they land Ingram, there's no doubt that it makes the Hawks better this season.