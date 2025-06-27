ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas perfectly summed up the NBA Draft after the first round concluded on Wednesday: history will remember it as a coronation for No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg, but there are several players in this class who will leave their mark in The Association. The Dallas Mavericks stumbled into the top spot, winning the sweepstakes that the league's cellar dwellers had been yearning for during these last several months.

Considering the whirlwind of vitriol that swallowed general manager Nico Harrison and the franchise, this dramatic turn of events will rightly command most of the public's attention. Flagg's superb skill set and outstanding accomplishments only accentuate that fact. But despite their GM's highly questionable “fortune favors the bold comment,” the Mavs did not have to do anything of skill to bring about this momentous occasion. Thus, I cannot crown them a draft winner.

There are other squads that, while also benefiting from a favorable bounce in the lottery, made shrewd moves and judgements that enabled them to come away with a promising haul on paper. While I am personally high on Flagg, I am going to temporarily pull the spotlight away from him and shine it on some other franchises and prospects who enjoyed their own big night in Barclays Center.

Let's take a look at the biggest winners in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Honorable Mention: Hornets

Although I recognize the pure shooting ability that Kon Knueppel displayed in his lone season at Duke, Tre Johnson felt like the higher upside prospect at No. 4. The Texas star needs to improve his decision-making, but he oozes potential. That being said, Knueppel provides a vital trait that the Charlotte Hornets desperately require: long-range firepower.

The Second-Team All-ACC selection shot 40.6 percent from 3-point land last season, which should allow him to quickly earn an important role with the team. Charlotte kept things interesting by trading up to grab UConn standout Liam McNeeley at No. 29. The Big East Freshman of the Year is raw, but many expected him to come off the board a bit earlier. The Hornets are counting on him to fulfill his five-star recruit status.

They also opted for more immediate production by drafting experienced center Ryan Kalkbrenner, who will try to fill the void left by Mark Williams' departure. He could add solid rim-protection and welcome floor-spacing with a competent 3-point stroke. Overall, this franchise did enough positive things to earn a shoutout here.

The 76ers are looking mighty intriguing after an eventful NBA Draft



It seems borderline negligent to express overwhelming optimism about the Philadelphia 76ers after their disastrous 2024-25 season. They went all in on Paul George in free agency and paid dearly for it. Injuries plagued the entire core trio, limiting Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and George to a combined 112 games. Who is to say the Sixers' horrible luck will improve going forward?

Well, even if it doesn't, polarizing president of basketball operations Daryl Morey is positioning the franchise for a bright future. He used the No. 3 overall pick on VJ Edgecombe, arguably the best athlete in the 2025 NBA Draft. With captivating explosiveness and two-way promise, this rookie should fit magnificently with speedy/crafty point guard Tyrese Maxey.

Besides adding a new layer to their offensive attack, which on its own is worthy of celebration, Philly also shored up its depth by snagging All-American center Johni Broome early in the second round. Shutting down Embiid was probably the organization's best chance at ever seeing the big man return to MVP-form, but he is going to miss time. Sixers head coach Nick Nurse will want to preserve his health as much as possible, which means a trustworthy backup is essential.

I will not deny the obvious red flags that stick to Broome. He has limited athleticism, can struggle to defend in space, shot just 60.3 percent from the free throw line during his college career and is still a largely unreliable shooter from distance. However, and this is important, the 2025 SEC Player of the Year is much more skilled than he was getting credit for in the lead-up to the draft.

Broome has made notable strides as a passer, displays deft footwork in the low-post area, is a monster on the glass and is an effective shot-blocker. He will not be able to impose his will on opponents in the NBA like he did while playing for Auburn — 18.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 rejections per contest last season — but the 22-year-old is incredibly durable and dedicated to his craft. The 76ers were wise not to turn those attributes down.

While it may sound crazy, when surveying the injury-ravaged Eastern Conference, this group should have a legitimate chance to vie for an NBA Finals appearance during the 2025-26 campaign. Philadelphia must overcome its own health issues, but if it does, then these new additions are going to look even better.

Spurs continue to build up their resources



Similar to the Mavericks, the San Antonio Spurs do not deserve much praise for taking the consensus best player available at No. 2. However, when combining the size and physicality that Dylan Harper brings on offense with the high defensive ceiling that Carter Bryant boasts, it is hard not to feel enthusiastic about this team's draft loot.

Both incoming rookies have notable drawbacks — Harper's modest 33.3 percent 3-point shooting is not ideal for a Spurs squad that already struggles in that area and Bryant only logged 19.3 minutes per game at Arizona — but their respective physical gifts and abilities should mesh nicely in San Antonio. The former Rutgers guard diced through defenders and into the paint with regularity, while the 3-and-D wing progressed as the season went on.

Victor Wembanyama is a superstar-in-the-making, De'Aaron Fox is a former All-Star and Stephon Castle is a prototypical glue guy. Together they form an ostensibly sturdy foundation for the Spurs to build upon in the years to come. The newcomers could add even more long-term stability.

If Harper can expand his offensive repertoire a bit, something that will have to happen with De'Aaron Fox manning point guard duties, then this backcourt could be downright lethal. Bryant will be more of a project, which is not a huge problem given San Antonio's developmental timetable, but his 3-point prowess should eventually prove extremely useful.

Put simply, it is all coming together for one of the most intriguing franchises in the NBA today. The Spurs are trying to implement their own version of the Oklahoma City Thunder model. They are a long, long way from reaching that standard, but they are gradually trending in the right direction. It is time for the growth to reveal itself in the standings, though.

Hawks may have committed one of the biggest heists in recent NBA Draft history

It did not take long for first-year general manager Onsi Saleh to cement his reputation as one of the biggest bandits in the league. The Atlanta Hawks executive, at first glance, ruthlessly robbed the New Orleans Pelicans during the first round of the NBA Draft. He convinced championship-winning president of basketball operations Joe Dumars to trade an unprotected 2026 first-rounder and the No. 23 overall pick just for the right to move up 10 spots on Wednesday.

Although Maryland center Derik Queen posted stellar numbers as a freshman, he does not jump out as the surefire talent that one needs to be to justify giving up a potential top-five pick in next year's draft. Moreover, many analysts actually prefer the player the Hawks snatched at No. 23, who just so happens to be Queen's ex-teammate from Florida's Montverde Academy.

Asa Newell embodies the traits that many modern-day front offices desire in a forward. He is exceptionally versatile on defense and bounces off the court on offense. With Trae Young's top-notch playmaking and Dyson Daniels' active hands, Georgia's 2024-25 leading scorer could become a fast-break menace in Atlanta. He is a dunk machine who scouts believe has the touch to blossom into a dependable deep threat. I am not going to let him off the hook for a dismal 29.2 3-point shooting percentage, however.

Yes, he is only 19 and has plenty of time to tweak his mechanics. And yes, he is a fine addition to the Hawks' transition offense. But I still need to see him withstand more imposing frontcourts before labeling him a hidden gem. Still, his undeniable potential, coupled with Saleh's masterful negotiating, earns the Hawks a spot on this list.

They are heading toward a pivotal campaign that may determine Young's future standing with the team, but fans will be interested to watch it all unfold after a lively start to the offseason.