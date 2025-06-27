Following the 2024 NBA season, Atlanta Hawks' franchise star Trae Young went through a rather calm split from sponsor Adidas just prior to the unveiling of his fourth signature sneaker with the brand. The following and most recent season, Trae Young favored the Air Jordan 39 sneakers on the court, signaling a partnership with the Jumpman. At the latest Jordan Brand unveiling event, Trae Young told reporters why his latest move to join them was the “perfect fit.”

The entire Jordan Brand family gathered recently to celebrate the unveiling of the latest Air Jordan 40, Michael Jordan's 40th signature sneaker in what could be the most recognizable footwear brand on the planet. Trae Young was in attendance rocking a “23” jersey and speaking to reporters about what the partnership means to him.

Trae Young told us why Jordan Brand is a perfect fit for him at the Air Jordan 40 launch event 🥶🧊 @TheTraeYoung pic.twitter.com/CEQmUfzl0r — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) June 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

“It wasn't just one thing, there were a lot of factors. For me, being home in Oklahoma with OU being a Jordan Brand school, I think it just made a lot of sense for me and my brand,” Young told Sole Retriever at the Air Jordan 40 event.

“I think it's going to work both ways, it doesn't just help me being with Jordan. I feel like me being a part of this brand is going to help both ways and that's what makes a great partnership.”

Trae Young signed to Adidas in 2018 prior to the NBA Draft and in 2020, restructured his deal to include a signature sneaker line. After the debut of three signature shoes, Adidas pulled his fourth iteration after contract disputes and issues on both sides. The two split ways in 2024 and Jordan Brand was quick to add Trae Young to their rising crop of talent across the league.

Whether or not Young will receive his own sneaker line with Jordan Brand is yet to be determined. However, he certainly leads the charge and fits in well with other sponsored names like Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, and Zion Williamson. With endless possibilities and a great style of basketball to match, we're sure Trae Young and Jordan Brand will find a way to make both sides happy with this partnership.