Recently, the Atlanta Hawks made a surprise move by trading for Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis, giving up Terance Mann, Georges Niang, and their 22nd overall pick in the process as part of a three-team deal with the Brooklyn Nets. The move signals that the Hawks' front office is committed to building a contender around point guard Trae Young in the short term while still maintaining their flexibility.

On Thursday, Porzingis made some of his first remarks since the trade, taking to Instagram to write “genuinely excited for what's ahead” next to a ClutchPoints graphic of the Hawks' potential new starting lineup (via HawksFanTV on X, formerly Twitter).

Porzingis had previously taken to X to thank the Celtics and the city of Boston for his time there.

A big move for the Hawks

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket against the Toronto Raptors in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.
By trading for Porzingis, the Hawks were able to not only get off of their worst contract in Terance Mann but also bring in arguably the most accomplished player Trae Young has ever played with.

If he can stay healthy, Porzingis will provide the Hawks with an elite floor spacer and capable shot creator who can also protect the basket on the other end of the floor at an elite level.

Of course, the word “if” is a gigantic part of the above statement, as health is never a guarantee with the Latvian big man. This past postseason, it wasn't an injury but rather a mysterious illness that severely hampered Porzingis during the Celtics' playoff run, to the point where head coach Joe Mazzulla had to bench him.

Still, it was a relatively low-risk move for the Hawks, and they'll have the ability to let Porzingis hit free agency next offseason if things don't go according to plan.

It's worth wondering how much of the Hawks' aggression in making this move was due to how wide open the Eastern Conference seems to be, with multiple star players–including Porzingis' former Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum–likely out for next season due to Achilles tears.

While it remains to be seen if it will work, the Hawks now have a clear and consistent vision for the first time in a while.