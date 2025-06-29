With NBA free agency set to open on June 30, a number of teams will be looking to make improvements to their rosters. One of the most underrated assets on the market is none other than Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Walker has been linked to multiple teams already as he enters unrestricted free agency after the conclusion of his two-year, $9 million deal. Among them are the Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons, currently considered to be the frontrunners for his signature, per The Stein Line's Jake Fischer. ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported Saturday the Hawks as a top suitor. The Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Orlando Magic, and the San Antonio Spurs have also been linked to NAW.

The news comes after the Timberwolves recently handed a five-year, $125 million extension to Naz Reid. Sunday also brought news that Julius Randle will remain in Minnesota on a three-year, $100 million deal.

Timberwolves' financial crunch means NAW expected to leave

With Reid and Randle locked up on new long-term deals, bringing back Nickeil Alexander-Walker is looking more and more unlikely. Thus, Alexander-Walker continues to attract interest from teams that can offer him a better deal.

This puts the Pistons in prime position also because they earlier failed to sign Naz Reid and have flexibility to make a move. Plus, the Malik Beasley gambling investigation could mean they need more help at guard. The Hawks, meanwhile, have a $25 million trade exception they could use to acquire NAW in a sign-and-trade.

A bidding war can be expected to break out for Alexander-Walker in free agency. Alexander-Walker started just 10 games in the regular season, averaging 9.4 points and 2.6 rebounds in an average of 25.3 minutes on court per game. However, he did catch the eye in the postseason, scoring 60 points in the first four games of the series against the Oklahoma City Thunder Thunder, the majority of which he guarded Shai-Gilgeous Alexander.

NAW has also shot over 39% from 3-point range over the past three seasons. He is a reliable 3-and-D player who will tempt other teams to make offers in the coming days.