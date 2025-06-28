Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is a name to watch when NBA free agency starts. The 26-year-old could be one of the casualties of Minnesota's financial situation. If the Timberwolves allow Alexander-Walker to leave in free agency, the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers top the list of interested teams.

Alexander-Walker averaged less than ten points a game during the regular season off of Minnesota's bench. That did not stop him from showing out against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the playoffs. The 6-foot-5 sharpshooter averaged 12 points per game while taking on NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the defensive end.

Alexander-Walker's cousin got the better of him in the series, but the former proved himself as a valuable asset. Every contender around the league is searching for 3-and-D wings to put around their stars. Alexander-Walker's role has always been small, but teams have taken notice.

The market has not come to a consensus on what kind of contract he could receive in free agency. However, it is almost assuredly more than Minnesota can give him.

The Timberwolves signed Naz Reid to an extension. That move puts them even further into the apron if they re-sign Alexander-Walker and Julius Randle.

With the team transition into new ownership, the front office could decide that the price to keep both players is too high. If that happens, suitors will line up for both of them.

The Hawks have been busy so far in the offseason. They traded back ten spots with the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the NBA draft in exchange for one of the most valuable picks in the league. That move came just days after Atlanta made a deal that brought in Kristaps Porzingis from the Boston Celtics.

On the other hand, the Clippers have been quiet so far this summer. After losing in seven games to the Denver Nuggets in the first round, fans believe their team is just one piece away. Alexander-Walker could give them some much-needed 3-point shooting, especially if Norman Powell leaves Los Angeles.

Alexander-Walker is in line for a big payday, it's just a matter of where it will come from. If the Timberwolves pass, the Clippers, Hawks, and other teams will jump on the opportunity to sign him in free agency.