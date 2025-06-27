The Atlanta Hawks' first-round draft pick, Asa Newell, held his press conference with local media after being drafted by the team. There are a lot of things for Newell to be excited about as he comes to a young team that is looking to compete in the Eastern Conference for years to come, and they have the talent to do so. One player on the Hawks who will help elevate Newell's game is Trae Young, who was present at the rookie's press conference.

Newell was asked about Young, and he mentioned that he had already spoken to the star point guard.

“He was the first person to call me,” Newell said.

Last season, Young had the responsibility of leading the young guys on the team, and he did a good job on and off the court. He'll have somebody else this time around to help, and Newell knows the qualities that Young can bring to the court, which can get him easy looks.

“I feel like Trae is an extremely talented point guard,” Newell said. “He can knock down shots and is a tremendous passer. I feel like I can catch a lot of lobs from him.”

With Newell's skillset, there's a good chance that he catches a lot of lobs from Young in the future, especially with his athletic ability.

Article Continues Below
More Atlanta Hawks News
2025 NBA Draft, 76ers, Spurs
Sixers, Spurs highlight biggest winners of 2025 NBA DraftAlex House ·
Asa Newell stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the 23rd pick by the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
Why Asa Newell will instantly ‘impact winning’ with HawksMalik Brown ·
Atlanta Hawks guard Vit Krejci (27) passes around Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) in the second half at State Farm Arena.
Kristaps Porzingis’ immediate message to Hawks fans after Celtics tradeJackson Stone ·
Asa Newell stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the 23rd pick by the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
Bill Simmons calls Pelicans’ draft trade with Hawks one of ‘dumbest of decade’Preston Byers ·
Maryland's Derik Queen in the middle with Pelicans logo on one side, Hawks logo on the other
Pelicans, Hawks trade grades for 2025 NBA Draft dealTroy Finnegan ·
Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) warms up before the start of game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at TD Garden.
Why Hawks made right choice in Kristaps Porzingis tradeMalik Brown ·

Hawks excited for the growth of Asa Newell

Outside of what Newell can bring to the court with his skills, it's his mentality and it's who he is as a person that also made them fall in love with him as a prospect.

“His growth and development is a process where we don't like to rush anything,” general Manager Onsi Saleh said. “I trust Quin, and he's going to lead the development of this group. We got a player that is a hard worker. He's a winning player; he makes winning plays. You can see the freak athlete, and he does all these different things, but the court, he's a winner.

“That's what we're trying to do here. Bring in guys that want to win, they compete, and we're so fortunate to get him.”

Newell will be another addition to the Hawks' frontcourt, which has had some improvements over the past week. The day before the Hawks drafted Newell, they traded for Kristaps Porzingis, who can stretch the floor and be a strong rim protector.

So far, the Hawks have started their offseason well, and they will continue to add more talent as free agency approaches.