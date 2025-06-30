The Atlanta Hawks have been lauded for their strategic efficiency in the 2025 NBA Draft which saw them move back from their No. 13 pick. Atlanta had their sights set on frontcourt depth as they initially traded their pick to the New Orleans Pelicans.

In return, they got an unprotected 2026 first-round pick via New Orleans or Milwaukee Bucks, along with the 23rd pick of the 2025 NBA Draft. That pick was then used to draft University of Georgia’s Asa Newell, a 6-foot-10 power forward who averaged 15.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game in his freshman season.

Atlanta not only maintained long-term flexibility but also addressed their immediate need for frontcourt depth, all in one move. It follows their high-profile trade of Kristaps Porzingis as the Atlanta Hawks continue to look for ways to improve their roster for next season.

Atlanta Hawks get draft capital, Asa Newell from 2025 NBA Draft

Newell is considered a high-upside frontcourt player who comes along with a potential future lottery pick for the Hawks. He has previously represented both the USA U17 and U19 national teams and is a consensus five-star recruit with a high basketball IQ.

He is a potential two-way star who is a constant threat inside the rim and has the defensive motor to further develop into a paint monster. His athleticism and playmaking skills make him an intriguing prospect, although questions have been raised about his shooting efficiency.

Newell shot just 29.2% from the three-point zone last season and will need to improve his jumpshot in order to evolve into a legitimate offensive threat in the NBA. However, considering he has been drafted to provide depth behind the likes of Porzingis and Jalen Johnson, Newell has time on his hands.

His defensive motor and drive were even praised by Hawks General Manager Onsi Saleh, who called him “a ridiculous athlete” and “an unbelievable competitor,” per Yahoo Sports. Hence, not only did the Hawks manage to land a player with immediate value, they also did so while getting a 2026 first-round pick.

The pick trade came as a result of the Hawks knowing that the Pelicans were looking to draft AJ Johnson, and with the Pelicans potentially a lottery team next season, the Hawks know the trade may have a huge upside.

As the Hawks continue to build around Trae Young, this draft capital should come in handy. In a draft dominated by teams looking to add immediate value, the Hawks identified a big opportunity to gain future assets while picking a player they liked. They are one of the big winners from the 2025 NBA Draft.

Grade: A+