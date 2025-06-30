When following the devastating rash of injuries that flooded the Eastern Conference during the 2025 NBA playoffs, there were a few teams that immediately stood out as emerging contenders who could capitalize on the massive misfortune. Despite boasting an intriguing core, the Atlanta Hawks were not one of them. However, they are now forcing the public to rethink how it views the franchise's current place in the NBA hierarchy.

Onsi Saleh is making moves in his first year as general manager, acquiring Kristaps Porzingis in a three-team trade and stunningly acquiring a 2026 first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans while also moving down to select versatile wing Asa Newell in the NBA Draft. His ambition is expected to carry over into free agency. Atlanta has its eye on an impactful role player who is commanding a good amount of interest around the league.

“The Hawks are now being more frequently projected by rival teams as the team in pole position — ahead of Detroit — to acquire Nickeil Alexander-Walker in a potential sign-and-trade deal with Minnesota,” Marc Stein and Jake Fischer report. “The Hawks can comfortably absorb Alexander-Walker into their $25.3 million traded player exception that was created a year ago when Dejounte Murray was shipped to New Orleans.”

How would Nickeil-Alexander Walker fit with Hawks?

The Minnesota Timberwolves are solidifying their frontcourt by re-signing both Julius Randle and Naz Reid, which means financial sacrifices will have to made elsewhere. Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported over the weekend that Atlanta was gaining momentum in the Alexander-Walker sweepstakes, and that development is only intensifying as the free agent feeding frenzy quickly approaches.

Detroit desperately seeks a contingency plan amid the Malik Beasley gambling investigation, so the Hawks will have fierce competition for the 3-and-D wing's services. That might not be an issue for Onsi Saleh, however, given the proactive mindset he is clearly operating with this summer. Although Alexander-Walker has sometimes gotten lost in the shuffle in Minnesota, he fits Atlanta's evolving identity and addresses the team's biggest weaknesses.

The 26-year-old Canadian, who is the cousin of 2025 NBA Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, posted 9.4 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 38.1 percent from 3-point range in 25.3 minutes per contest last season. He has also proven to be a highly capable defender during the first six years of his professional career. The Hawks shot just 35.8 percent from distance in 2024-25, ranking 18th in the league, and were bottom-five in points allowed and opponents' field goal and 3-point shooting percentage.

Theoretically, those numbers should improve if Nickeil Alexander-Walker joins the squad. Regardless of who Atlanta decides to pursue with its trade exception, this organization is clearly intent on establishing itself as a team to watch in the ever-changing Eastern landscape.