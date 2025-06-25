The Atlanta Hawks made their first offseason move speedily. The Hawks acquired Kristaps Porzingis in a three-team trade that also involved the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets. The Latvian center can be expected to slot in straight into the starting lineup, with Clint Capela expected to move on as a free agent. However, Atlanta is not done yet and is already looking at its next major move.

The Hawks still have a $25 million trade exception available to them as a result of their 2023 Dejounte Murray deal, along with close to $30 million in space below the luxury tax line. This has left them considering a sign-and-trade for Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, according to Jake Fischer and Marc Stein of The Stein Line.

Alexander-Walker is coming off a solid season for the Timberwolves and would bring more versatility to a Hawks team looking to compete in the wide-open Eastern Conference. At the age of 26, Alexander averaged 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists last campaign while shooting at 38.1% from beyond the arc. The Virginia Tech graduate is understood to be one of many options the Hawks are considering this offseason.

Will Hawks be able to get Nickeil Alexander-Walker away from Timberwolves?

Atlanta hopes that Minnesota will lack the financial capability and cap flexibility to retain Alexander-Walker, considering they also have to re-sign the likes of Julius Randle and Naz Reid. This not only gives them the edge over other teams that may be looking to snag Alexander-Walker, but also allows them higher financial room to offer a better deal than what a mid-level exception may allow.

The Hawks are expected to compete with multiple teams, including possibly the Orlando Magic, after what was a major move for Kristaps Porzingis. Alexander-Walker would add some much-needed depth on the wing alongside players such as Dyson Daniels and 2024 No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher. Daniels, brought in from the Pelicans back in July 2024, won won Most Improved Player while earning All-Defensive First-Team honors last season.

Alexander-Walker is more offensively oriented than Daniels and would bring in more flexibility as far as the Hawks' options at guard positions are concerned. The Hawks seem determined to push ahead after a mixed season which saw them finish eighth in the Eastern Conference. Set to continue building around the likes of Trae Young and Jalen Johnson, their latest moves are likely aimed at accelerating their timeline as they attempt to emerge as genuine contenders.