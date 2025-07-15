There were a lot of things that went right for the Philadelphia Eagles; after all, they did win Super Bowl 59. One of the most overlooked pieces of their success was the stunning emergence of linebacker Zack Baun, who transformed himself into one of the top defenders in the league from seemingly out of nowhere. Heading into 2025, it's clear that his profile has been raised.

The Eagles took a flier on Baun in free agency last offseason, signing him to a one-year, $3.5 million contract. He promptly anchored Philadelphia's dominant defense, earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro First Team honors, while also finishing fifth in the Defensive Player of the Year award. Baun isn't flying under the radar anymore, as he ended up getting ranked No. 2 on ESPN's best off-ball linebackers list.

“Baun is emblematic of what's great about the NFL: a role player making $3.5 million one year can earn a $51 million deal the next, thanks to an unexpected star turn,” Jeremy Fowler wrote for ESPN. “Opportunity met untapped talent when Baun joined Philadelphia as an unrestricted free agent in 2024. Vic Fangio's scheme was ideal for Baun, once a rotational linebacker in New Orleans who earned All-Pro honors thanks to 151 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, 5 forced fumbles and 11 tackles for loss.”

Zack Baun, Eagles looking to run it back in 2025

In his first full season as a starter, Baun showed what he's capable of with the Eagles, earning himself a nice new three-year, $51 million contract to remain a key leader at the center of Philly's defense for years to come. Considering what he managed to accomplish in just his first year with the team, the sky's the limit for Baun moving forward.

Expectations are going to be significantly higher for Baun in 2025 after he was labeled one of the best defenders in the league last year, while also helping the Eagles win a Super Bowl. If he can meet those expectations, though, Philadelphia may end up being more difficult to beat than they were last season, which is saying something considering how dominant they were in 2024.