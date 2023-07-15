Tyler Herro has been in the headlines as of late, thanks to the Miami Heat's pursuit of Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers. Miami is offering Herro to Portland as the main trade chip for Lillard, though the Blazers have continued to refuse the offers they're getting in search for a better return.

Considering how much the Heat are dangling Herro in trade talks for Lillard, though, it's not surprising that many fans assume that they don't want the sharpshooter or view him as a nonessential piece that is easy to replace.

Apparently, however, that thought process is far from the truth. In fact, it's the complete opposite. After all, the fact that the Heat are offering Herro for a franchise player of Lillard's caliber speaks volumes of how high they value him as a player. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel said it perfectly, noting that the 23-year-old sharpshooter has been only offered in trade talks for two players: Lillard and Durant.

“As for the perception of being dangled by the Heat as if expendable, Herro only has been offered, actually offered, for only two players since being drafted out of Kentucky in 2019: Kevin Durant and Lillard. As in two of the best players in the game today and two of the top 75 of all-time,” Winderman explained.

That certainly puts the Heat's stance on Tyler Herro in a better perspective. Thinking about it, Herro has the most value among Miami's young players. While he's obviously not on the same level as Damian Lillard and Kevin Durant, the fact is he has proven that he can make an impact on a winning team.

It has yet to be seen if the Heat will be able to pull off a deal for Lillard with Herro at the core of their trade package. Regardless, though, it doesn't seem Miami will regret it even if they end up keeping the youngster.