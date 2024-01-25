Suns are interested in trading for troubled Hornets star Miles Bridges, according to multiple sources. More on the story:

The Phoenix Suns are interested in a package deal for Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards and forward Miles Bridges, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

Bridges, who is in the middle of a domestic violence case, is someone the Suns covet. He is 25 years old, 6-foot-7 and has potential to fill a “3-and-D” void the Suns need.

Richards, who is reportedly not a target for the Suns, has the potential to fill a backup center role. ClutchPoints reported the Suns' interest in Richards, though the report is under question by Arizona Sports' 98.7 FM's John Gambadoro, who hosts the “Burns & Gambo” Show in the afternoon.

Here are three reasons why the Suns/shouldn't trade for Richards and Bridges.

Upgrade

The Suns have championship expectations with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

Phoenix is 9-3 and on a six-game winning streak in recent contests.

The Suns do not have a point-of-attack defender. Bridges, who missed the entire 2022-23 season, needs to fill a role to take pressure off the three to be the elite offensive players they are.

Richards, if traded, is an upgrade behind starting center Jusuf Nurkic. Nurkic's status in trade talks is unclear, per sources.

Nurkic is the most important player of the Suns' team outside of Booker, Beal and Durant and maybe the most valuable. If Nurkic is injured, Phoenix would have to rely on wings Keita Bates-Diop, Josh Okogie and Drew Eubanks to fill a rebounding role.

The Suns struggled to rebound in the 2022-23 Western Conference playoffs. Center Deandre Ayton was injured and Phoenix was forced to play Jock Landale in Game 5 and 6 of the semifinal series against the Denver Nuggets.

Talent

Bridges is 25 years old and a few seasons ago was expected to become an All-Star.

Bridges this season is averaging a career-best 20.9 points. He is looking like the $100-plus million player many expected him to be.

Bridges would be an active threat for the Suns on cuts around the rim. He is also a lob threat who can make things easier for Durant, Beal and Booker.

Richards can back center Jusuf Nurkic and be an athletic option the Suns have not had behind their starter.

Championship aspirations

Richards and Bridges are upgrades the Suns are expected to benefit from.

The Suns have the fourth-best odds to win the 2023-24 NBA championship by FanDuel.

Bridges' domestic violence case

Bridges has an ongoing domestic violence procedure stemming from summer 2022.

Bridges, who violated an order and has a court date Feb. 20, may be distracted from the problem in his life.

Fan perception

ClutchPoints polled Suns fans on whether or not they would welcome Bridges in Phoenix.

no. sad that this is a discussion. — Tanmay (@tanmayghai18) January 24, 2024

No! And this shouldn't be being discussed. We got rid of a horrible human being in Sarver and now we would go with Miles Bridges? For God's sake, there are things that are above basketball and this is one of those cases. — Suns Brasil (@PhoenixSunsBra) January 24, 2024

Yes.

He's a on court piece we need and can get cheap

If we don't and he goes to LA, Dallas, etc we will be even more upset

Remove the person from the equation. He make the team better and he's been cleared to play by the league so your feelings about him as a person do not matter — DrSublime (@DrSublime) January 24, 2024

Sarver

The Suns recently exited an ownership regime that fell apart due to allegations and an NBA investigation of racism, misogyny and violations of workplace standards. Server was suspended by the NBA and later sold the team.

New majority owner Mat Ishbia has revolutionized the franchise's culture and injected four pillars of winning, fan experience, community and culture.