The 2023 NBA Draft is quickly approaching on June 22nd and the Charlotte Hornets figure to be a part of some big moves. They already have the No. 2 selection, and rumors around the NBA are that they might be involved in trade talks with the New Orleans Pelicans for Zion Williamson. Regardless, they are doing their due diligence before the draft by planning on bringing in both Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller for a visit with Michael Jordan, reports Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

“The Hornets are attempting to bring both [Scoot] Henderson and Brandon Miller back to Charlotte on Monday to visit with team owner Michael Jordan, league sources told Yahoo Sports. All signs appear to indicate the Hornets choosing between Henderson and the Alabama swingman, despite bringing in Amen and Ausar Thompson last week.”

Even with the scheduled visits for Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller, Michael Jordan and company are still gauging the possibility of trading the pick.

“There has been plenty of buzz about New Orleans and Toronto, in addition to Houston, registering interest in jumping up the draft board. The Pelicans are indeed quite high on Henderson, sources confirmed to Yahoo Sports. He boasts the explosiveness and athletic build of a bonafide franchise-caliber offensive engine, with Henderson measuring just under 6-foot-4 in shoes during visits with Portland and Charlotte. New Orleans is armed with all the future draft capital if those two teams were to value that commodity.”

Leading up to the 2023 NBA Draft, it is clear that the Hornets are going to be all over the headlines. Stay tuned into the NBA rumors to see if Michael Jordan and the Hornets end up with Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller, or opt to trade the No. 2 overall selection.