Miami Heat star forward Jimmy Butler has been at the center of trade discussions, most notably with the Phoenix Suns and Bradley Beal. Although the deal would have some Suns fans rejoicing, a transaction wouldn't be as simple as it seems. For starters, Beal has a no-trade clause. Meaning that he has the final say in where he wants to go. Even if the Suns and Heat have the perfect trade arranged, if Beal says no, then it can't go through.

However, there's more to the puzzle than simply Beal saying no. The contracts are interesting as well. NBA national reporter Marc Stein made an intriguing point that “Beal is a $50 million player this season, has two seasons left on his contract worth $110 million, and has missed 36% of his games as a Sun across a season-and-change in the desert.

“Phoenix, furthermore, cannot aggregate contracts in any trade, holds no control over its first-round draft pick for the next six years, and has only one future first-round pick (2031) and three second-rounders to package with Beal in a Butler trade offer.”

After previously giving up four first-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets and two to the Washington Wizards, the franchise won't have their draft pick for quite some time. Although they want to win an NBA championship right now, having assets for the future is important, too.

The Heat and Suns would need other teams to make a Jimmy Butler and Bradley Beal trade happen

A typical trade machine could have a straight-up deal occur. With a no-trade clause, salary constraints, and an expiring deal in the mix, many factors have to go both team's ways. To make salaries work and to prevent taxing complications, the two teams would need a third or fourth team to facilitate.

Regardless of the speculation, Beal kept it real about a possible Butler trade. It's part of the business, and Beal explained in that article that it's happened his entire career. While Phoenix has been a primary team engaged in a trade talk with the stars, many factors will have to go their way to secure a deal.

On the flip side, the Heat won't likely want Beal on their roster. After all, he wanted to go there before Phoenix, and they didn't make an effort to pursue him. It could leave a feeling of bitterness if the Suns guard ends up in Miami. Still, many factors need to play out to make the second blockbuster trade under Mat Ishbia's ownership group happen.