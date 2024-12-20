The Jimmy Butler trade rumors continue to circulate about the Phoenix Suns and Bradley Beal. The Suns guard explained via Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports after Friday's practice that he's not worried about any potential trade.

“The same thing until one of them comes and says something to me and talks to me. It’s just out there. I’m a Phoenix Sun, and I’m here, and I’m in a uniform, but I don’t pay attention to that, man. They did that with me for 10 years”

Beal was involved in trade discussions throughout his time with the Washington Wizards. To him, this is simply white noise. However, a Butler trade could happen. There would be salaries to work out, and the Suns are currently in the second tax apron. Meaning that they would have to pay out of pocket for more contracts going over the NBA salary cap.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia has made it clear that he's not worried about spending money to win. Despite that, though, the Suns traded for Bradley Beal before the 2023-24 season and started a Big 3. It hasn't worked out in their favor, as they were swept in the first round by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Fast forward to this season, and the trio hasn't been healthy.

Could the Suns trade Bradley Beal for Jimmy Butler?

There's an interesting component of any realistic trade involving Beal and Butler. The Phoenix guard has a no-trade clause, meaning he can veto a trade if one is presented. Also, Beal originally wanted to go to the Miami Heat, but they didn't want to trade for him. Now, the roles could be reversed. The Heat could want Beal, but he may not want to go.

Furthermore, the salaries would have to match. The two teams couldn't do a trade straight up, so some help is necessary. A third and possibly fourth team is likely to make a trade work. Still, incorporating more teams could make matters worse for both teams. Regardless, Beal will look to keep the main thing, the main thing.

With Devin Booker's injury, Phoenix is limited in its star power. After all, Kevin Durant and Beal have both missed significant time this season. While it can be an opportunity for Beal to up his trade stock, that's not the main objective. It's about producing wins and building a good rhythm with one of the top options out. Even with the news circling Beal, he'll have to keep focusing on basketball and establish camaraderie with his teammates through the injury troubles surrounding the team.