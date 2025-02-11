The impact of Luka Dončić's trade to the Los Angeles Lakers is still making waves in the sports world, even after his Monday night debut. The Lakers emerged as the clear winners of the trade deadline, acquiring a 25-year-old superstar that can carry the franchise into the next generation of basketball once LeBron James retires.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reports that acquiring Dončić aligns with Phil Jackson's long-standing philosophy on star development during his time with the Lakers.

“Lakers sources say there is a strong sense of confidence that Dončić’s best is yet to come, with their internal calculus influenced, in part, by a belief that dates back to Phil Jackson’s days of old,” Amick said in his report. “The legendary Lakers coach always believed that players didn’t truly mature until they were in their late 20s, meaning there was still time to develop the right approach when a player is of Dončić’s age.”

The Lakers have enjoyed the services of several players who matured into their stardom and etched a tremendous legacy in NBA History. 1999-2000 NBA MVP Shaquille O'Neal is a perfect example of Phil Jackson's belief in player maturity. O'Neal left the Orlando Magic to join the Los Angeles Lakers in July 1996 when he was only 24 years old. His development into one of the most dominant and accomplished players in NBA history wasn't immediate, as it took the O'Neal-led Lakers four years to finally achieve championship glory.

Per Amick's piece, the Lakers have hope that Luka Dončić can follow the Shaquille O'Neal path to greatness and maturity.

“Shaquille O’Neal had his well-chronicled struggles with laziness — often highlighted by Bryant — but was still a cornerstone in three Lakers titles before getting traded to Miami by late Lakers owner Dr. Jerry Buss as a 32-year-old. The hope, as the Lakers see it, is that all this scrutiny sparks something (even more) special inside of Dončić.”