There has been an update regarding the trade speculation of New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram and the possible suitors for him ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline. Though there have been rumors that the Pelicans won't deal Ingram, NBA insider Jake Fischer mentioned a few teams that looked into the prospect of acquiring the star forward.

On Bleacher Report's show “NBA Insider Notebook,” Fischer spoke on such teams as the Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings that have been needing to “improve on the wing.” However, he mentioned how some of the talks could have winded down due to his ankle injury and general history.

“I have been told that Milwaukee is considering options to go out and improve on the wing,” Fischer said. “They checked in and were interested in the concept of Brandon Ingram back in December, but like that’s one conversation that I know hasn’t continued since he’s been injured.

“Same thing with Sacramento. That’s someone that they considered dating back to this past summer.”

“How can the Kings, how can the Bucks, how can anyone think about acquiring him if he’s not at full strength,” Fischer continued. “I think the Pistons make some interesting sense, but I’ve been told there’s been no conversation there at all between Detroit.”

Brandon Ingram could be on Pelicans after the trade deadline

Fischer also mentioned the Pistons being a team that could use Ingram, but he said not even a week ago that the 27-year-old does not come up that often in talks around the league.

“Ingram's name very rarely comes up in conversations with league personnel,” Fischer wrote on The Stein Line Substack. “It's been that way ever since the former All-Star forward went down with an ankle injury on Dec. 7.

“There remains a chance Ingram returns to New Orleans' lineup with roughly a week's worth of games before the deadline, sources say, which would at least give potential suitors a more current reminder of his abilities.”

“I'm told that the Pelicans still remain open to re-signing Ingram this summer after the sides were unable to agree to a contract extension this past offseason,” Fischer continued. “Ingram, sources said, was not amenable to New Orleans' offers that landed in the $40 million range in average annual value.

“Yet it could well be just as challenging for Ingram, who makes $36 million this season, to find that type of money available on the open market this summer — just as is often said about Jimmy Butler's quest for a high-dollar contract if the back-with-Miami Butler declines his $52.4 million player option for 2025-26.”

The Pelicans are 12-32, which puts them 14th in the West ahead of their matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.