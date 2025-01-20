The Detroit Pistons appeared to be headed towards another losing season that saw them miss out on both the playoffs and the play-in before a recent hot streak got them right back into the mix. Cade Cunningham looks like a superstar and the Pistons are now 21-21 after a stellar January run to get them back into the thick of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference.

As a result, the Pistons' plans at the impending Feb. 6 trade deadline may have changed. A month or so ago, it looked like the Pistons should be surefire sellers, but now they could make an additive move to continue their payoff push according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

“Now the Pistons are considering the concept of becoming trade deadline buyers, according to league sources,” Stein wrote. “Yet these appear to be more preliminary and evaluative conversations — how any methodical and pragmatic front office would look at all the avenues that the market presents. The Pistons have also left rival teams with the impression they aren't weighing any truly massive moves, such as a swing for New Orleans' Brandon Ingram, who would need some of Cunningham's touches.”

The Pistons could still use another scorer next to Cunningham, but Brandon Ingram isn't the kind of player that would be a good fit next to him. If the Pistons can find someone who is a talented offensive player but also doesn't require the ball a ton, it could be a perfect fit for the back half of the season.

Cade Cunningham has accelerated the Pistons' timeline

After a start to his career that was defined by injuries and terrible rosters that left the Pistons down in the cellar in the Eastern Conference, Cade Cunningham has taken the leap into superstardom. Cunningham has been excellent during the month of January and has led the Pistons to 10 wins in their last 14 games.

Cunningham has carried this team into a current play-in spot at No. 9 in the Eastern Conference standings thanks to his all-around offensive game and ability to elevate his teammates. For the season, Cunningham is averaging 24.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 9.4 assists per game and has made a real push for an All-Star spot and a possible All-NBA honor at the end of the year if he can keep it up.

As a result, the Pistons should now be looking at the trade market with an eye for players that can help them improve in the near future. The Pistons have no reason to go all-in this season, but they do now have reason to believe that their window to compete in the East will be open sooner than they may have thought. An extra weapon in the lineup could help get them into the playoffs this season, where they can gain valuable experience moving forward.