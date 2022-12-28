By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The rumors of James Harden to the Houston Rockets are going full tilt in NBA discussions right now. But is another enigmatic point guard in Kyrie Irving also a possibility?

The Rockets will be flush with cash this offseason with its biggest cap figure of $20.9 million belonging to Eric Gordon, who most likely will find a new home before this season ends. The Houston roster is basically comprised of youngsters on rookie deals, so they’ll have money to burn.

It’s just a matter of which NBA veterans they’ll spend it on, hence the James Harden rumors. Among the marquee free agents next offseason, Kyrie Irving may be a surprising name that Rockets fans shouldn’t rule out. That’s according to recent discussions between NBA insiders Zach Lowe and Tim MacMahon on the latest episode of The Lowe Post.

Via Rockets Wire:

Lowe: If you look at this summer’s free agents, it’s like, “Kyrie [Irving]?”

MacMahon: Hey, listen. I’m just saying, don’t rule that one out, either.

Lowe: I wouldn’t rule anything out with Kyrie or the Houston Rockets. That’s a perfect storm of “don’t rule it out.”

The Rockets are now in Year 3 of their rebuild since James Harden forced his way out of town. With their top-four protected 2023 first-round pick all but likely to go to the Oklahoma City Thunder next season, they have incentive to enter the next stage of their rebuild next season and the cap space to do it.

The fit for both Kyrie Irving or James Harden seems questionable given that they’ve centered their offense around two ball-dominant guards in Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. But stranger signings have happened that even the NBA rumor mill couldn’t predict.