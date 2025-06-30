The Houston Rockets' offseason continues to get better as rising star Jabari Smith Jr. will commit to them in the long term.

Smith intends on signing a five-year, $122 million contract extension with the Rockets, per ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania.

“Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. intends to sign a five-year, $122 million rookie contract extension, sources tell ESPN. Rockets officials and Smith's agent, Wallace Prather of LIFT Sports Management, negotiated the fully guaranteed deal through 2030-31 season,” Charania said on Sunday.

Smith will enter the final year of his four-year rookie contract next season. He is coming off a 2024-25 campaign where he averaged 12.2 points, seven rebounds and 1.1 assists throughout 57 appearances. He was productive in the playoffs, providing 7.4 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest against the Golden State Warriors.

What's next for Jabari Smith Jr., Rockets

It's a great sign of long-term security for the Rockets, keeping Jabari Smith Jr. with the extension.

Smith has showcased incredible athleticism and defensive moments throughout his time with the franchise. Since Houston picked him third overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, the young forward has made the most of his chances with the organization.

The Rockets are coming off a blockbuster trade to acquire Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns on June 22. They sent Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and multiple first-round picks to complete the deal.

This allowed Houston to not give up most of their depth, elevating their chances to compete for a title. They are finished with a strong 52-30 record in the 2024-25 season, taking the second spot in the Western Conference.

Despite falling in seven games in the first round to the Warriors, the Rockets displayed a lot of potential. Which is why went through with the trade for Durant, landing a veteran star who will give them consistent scoring while bringing solid defense. Their aspirations for a title continues to look more promising.