The Houston Rockets' offseason continues to get better as rising star Jabari Smith Jr. will commit to them in the long term.

Smith intends on signing a five-year, $122 million contract extension with the Rockets, per ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania.

Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. intends to sign a five-year, $122 million rookie contract extension, sources tell ESPN. Rockets officials and Smith's agent, Wallace Prather of LIFT Sports Management, negotiated the fully guaranteed deal through 2030-31 season,” Charania said on Sunday.

Smith will enter the final year of his four-year rookie contract next season. He is coming off a 2024-25 campaign where he averaged 12.2 points, seven rebounds and 1.1 assists throughout 57 appearances. He was productive in the playoffs, providing 7.4 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest against the Golden State Warriors.

What's next for Jabari Smith Jr., Rockets

Article Continues Below
More Houston Rockets News
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) moves the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith (17) during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena.
Rockets emerge as serious Dorian Finney-Smith suitorLorenzo J Reyna ·
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) dribbles beside Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) in the first quarter during game two of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena.
NBA rumors: Ty Jerome suitors lining up amid expected Cavs exitTroy Finnegan ·
Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) shoots beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Georges Niang (20) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
1 sneaky good player Rockets must sign in 2025 NBA free agency after Kevin Durant tradeMatty Breisch ·
rockets, houston rockets, myles turner
The player Rockets must avoid in 2025 NBA free agency after Kevin Durant tradeGarrett Kerman ·
Rockets forward Jeff Green (32) dunks in the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome
Rockets rumors: Rockets aiming to re-sign 3 role players after Kevin Durant tradeJosue Pavon ·
Nike KD 18 Boys & Girls Club, Kevin Durant, Nike KD
Nike KD 18 ‘Boys & Girls Club’ release detailsDominik Zawartko ·
Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) celebrates with guard Fred VanVleet (5) after scoring a basket during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

It's a great sign of long-term security for the Rockets, keeping Jabari Smith Jr. with the extension.

Smith has showcased incredible athleticism and defensive moments throughout his time with the franchise. Since Houston picked him third overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, the young forward has made the most of his chances with the organization.

The Rockets are coming off a blockbuster trade to acquire Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns on June 22. They sent Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and multiple first-round picks to complete the deal.

This allowed Houston to not give up most of their depth, elevating their chances to compete for a title. They are finished with a strong 52-30 record in the 2024-25 season, taking the second spot in the Western Conference.

Despite falling in seven games in the first round to the Warriors, the Rockets displayed a lot of potential. Which is why went through with the trade for Durant, landing a veteran star who will give them consistent scoring while bringing solid defense. Their aspirations for a title continues to look more promising.