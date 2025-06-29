The Houston Rockets have risen as an early aggressor when it comes to NBA free agency moves. They already removed themselves from the Jalen Green era — by adding Kevin Durant in the bombshell June 22 trade. Now Dorian Finney-Smith could be next to arrive.

The versatile Los Angeles Lakers forward is immediately linked to Houston, per NBA reporter Jake Fischer of The Stein Line.

“The Houston Rockets have emerged as a viable free agent landing spot for Dorian Finney-Smith, league sources tell The Stein Line and me, after the veteran declined his $15.4 million player option for 2025-26 with the Lakers today,” Fischer posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Contenders are lining up already for Finney-Smith. But now Houston crashes the mix. And earns a new chance to further enhance their roster post Durant-Green trade.

How effective Dorian Finney-Smith can be for Rockets

Article Continues Below

The Lakers can now focus on adding a big man presence following the Luka Doncic trade this offseason. They also earn financial flexibility thanks to Finney-Smith's decision.

He brings a veteran wing presence to the floor. He guards the elite shooters on the perimeter too. He's created 0.9 steals per game the last two seasons. Finney-Smith adds shooting touch too — hitting 44.2% of his field goals including nearly getting 40% of his threes into the hoop.

He'd add conference finals experience into any room he walks into, including the Rockets. Finney-Smith played alongside Doncic on the Dallas Mavericks team that played in the WCF in the 2022 season.

Houston doesn't appear to be through with only adding Durant. Especially in the name of surrounding rising star Alperen Sengun with veteran talent. Chris Boucher is one more intriguing free agent for Houston. The 6-foot-9, 200-pounder gives Durant, Sengun and the Rockets a long depth option to help keep both fresh. Finney-Smith further boosts the depth and defensive options if brought over.