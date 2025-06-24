The Minnesota Timberwolves came close to acquiring Kevin Durant before the 36-year-old superstar was ultimately dealt to the Houston Rockets, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

Speaking Monday on First Take, Windhorst detailed how the Timberwolves had advanced far in negotiations with the Phoenix Suns, but the deal fell through in the final stages. Durant, who reportedly held significant control over the process, declined a reunion with the Golden State Warriors and showed hesitation about joining Minnesota.

“Last week, the Timberwolves were on the verge of trading for him,” Windhorst said. “Ant Edwards could’ve tried to talk him into it, but did not… said, ‘this is not my place, KD, you do what you do.’”

Earlier reports from ESPN's Marc J. Spears also emphasized that Edwards had no intention of recruiting Durant. According to Spears, Edwards remained focused on his current teammates and offseason preparation.

“Talked to some people close to Anthony Edwards. This is a non-story. He’s in Atlanta working out,” Spears said during an appearance on NBA Today. “He loves his former teammate. He loves his current teammates… He’s not flying to L.A. to try to convince KD anything different.”

Kevin Durant preferred Rockets after Timberwolves talks stalled

Durant was traded to the Rockets on Sunday in exchange for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and five second-round selections. The deal came just hours before the Oklahoma City Thunder — Durant’s original franchise — captured their first NBA title, defeating the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the Finals.

The Timberwolves were fresh off a deep playoff run, reaching the Western Conference Finals behind rising star Anthony Edwards and a strong supporting cast. Their interest in Durant signaled a willingness to further elevate the roster with championship-level talent. However, the lack of direct engagement from Edwards, combined with Durant’s preference, played a pivotal role in redirecting the trade outcome.

Durant completed the 2024–25 season with averages of 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43% from three-point range. Despite his individual production, the Suns missed the playoffs with a 36–46 record, prompting organizational changes that led to Durant being made available via trade.

Minnesota’s near-acquisition of Durant reflects the franchise’s increasing ambition under president Tim Connelly. The Timberwolves have maintained that they will not overhaul their roster without clear alignment from core players, particularly Edwards. With Durant now in Houston, Minnesota is expected to continue exploring ways to improve without compromising its established chemistry and long-term vision.

The Rockets, meanwhile, enter the 2025–26 season with Durant leading a roster that finished 52–30 and earned the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference last season. They were eliminated by the Warriors in a seven-game first-round series but now look to contend with one of the league’s all-time great scorers at the helm.