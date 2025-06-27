After the Houston Rockets reportedly expressed interest in re-signing Fred VanVleet to an extension, they’re aiming to bring back others following their trade with the Phoenix Suns for All-Star Kevin Durant. The Rockets’ role players, including forwards Jae’Sean Tate and Jeff Green, as well as backup guard Aaron Holiday, are expected to reach new deals in the coming weeks, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Ahead of free agency, the Rockets are looking to bring back a handful of their own, per Charania’s X, formerly Twitter.

“The Houston Rockets intend to sign their free agents Jae’Sean Tate, Aaron Holiday, and Jeff Green on new contracts to bring them all back for next season,” Charania reported.

In the final act of what will be his 19th NBA season, Green averaged 5.4 points on 50.4% shooting for the Rockets last season. Holiday posted 5.5 points while shooting at a 39.8% clip from three-point range, and Tate averaged 3.6 points in a reduced role from 2023-24, playing 11.3 minutes per game last season.

However, amid Rockets rumors in the aftermath of trading Dillon Brooks and starting forward Jalen Green to the Suns, there will be increased opportunities for Rockets’ reserves, such as Green, Tate, and Holiday.

How Kevin Durant ‘controlled trade process’ to get to Rockets

Due to his history with head coach Ime Udoka, Kevin Durant may have some influence over his trade to the Rockets. Udoka, as an assistant coach with the Nets, grew close to Durant, a connection that many speculate factored into the Rockets’ decision to trade for Kevin, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

“Now they can get Kevin Durant and get themselves better,” Windhorst said. “And still have these pieces that they can keep or trade. The Rockets had this happen because Kevin Durant controlled this process.”

Besides Durant, head coach Ime Udoka played a considerable role amid Rockets rumors, stating that a player like Durant can exponentially improve the team, along with the younger talent.

“I believe he wanted to have his young team grow, but something happened the last few weeks,” Windhorst said. “Ime Udoka, who had him in his Brooklyn—Royal Ivey is on his staff—he was his teammate at Texas. He wanted him. He went to ownership and front office and said ‘Can we can get Kevin Durant? Get him.’”

Udoka can now pair Durant with All-Star Alperen Sengun, and most likely, with Fred VanVleet running the show at point guard, as the starting point guard is reportedly close to reaching a potential two-year, $50 million extension.