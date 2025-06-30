The Los Angeles Lakers apparently have some stiff competition in signing Dorian Finney-Smith this summer.

With Finney-Smith, for whom the Lakers traded in late December, declining his player option, it seems that the Lakers will have to really fight for him in free agency or risk losing him to one of the most active teams in the offseason, the Houston Rockets, who NBA insiders say are the “foremost threat” to pry him him away from L.A.

“The Rockets have use of their full $14.1 million midlevel exception to offer to Finney-Smith even after their considerable roster business in recent days,” Marc Stein and Jake Fischer wrote for The Stein Line. “There were strong suggestions Sunday that Houston is preparing a four-year offer for Finney-Smith … but perhaps at a figure shy of the full MLE amount.

“The Lakers, meanwhile, remain hopeful of retaining Finney-Smith. The 32-year-old's decision to bypass his $15.4 million player option for next season — when that move wasn't accompanied by the announcement that he had agreed to terms with the Lakers on a new multiyear contract to replace it — surprised numerous observers leaguewide.”

Finney-Smith, if he is able to sign a three or four-year deal, likely will make less per year over the course of the contract than he would have had he exercised his player option. However, as he is already in his early 30s and he had ankle surgery this offseason, it does seem to make sense for the 3-and-D specialist to seize on the opportunity to guarantee himself potentially $40 or 50 million over a longer time period.

An undrafted free agent in 2016, Finney-Smith quickly caught on with the Dallas Mavericks as a rookie, playing about 20 minutes per game. He eventually earned a regular starting spot and became a valuable piece to the Mavericks while playing alongside Luka Doncic, who has called Finney-Smith one of his favorite teammates ever.

Early last year, Finney-Smith was dealt to the Brooklyn Nets in the Kyrie Irving trade. Nearly 11 months later, the Nets traded him to the Lakers, who soon thereafter acquired Doncic from the Mavericks in a stunning trade.

In 43 games with the Lakers, Finney-Smith averaged 7.9 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 39.8% on 3-pointers.