The Houston Rockets lured back two familiar faces Monday. Delivering this NBA free agency move following the blockbuster Kevin Durant trade that sent Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks to Phoenix.

Houston is re-signing Aaron Holiday and Jeff Green. Both will be on one-year minimum deals, per Kelly Iko of The Athletic.

Rumblings of their Rockets return sprouted Friday. Houston was revealed to be interested in keeping its bench rotation involving the vets, per Shams Charania of ESPN.

“The Houston Rockets intend to sign their free agents Jae’Sean Tate, Aaron Holiday, and Jeff Green on new contracts to bring them all back for next season,” Charania posted on X.

Now the incoming shooting option Durant gets two players who know the franchise and add experience into the room.

Veteran nearing end of line after Kevin Durant, Rockets trade 

The decision to keep Green brings forth this theory. Houston will be where he retires.

Green enters his 19th league season. He finished shooting 50.4% from the field last year. Green averaged 5.4 points off the bench.

Holiday is one more up in his basketball years. The point guard will enter season No. 9 late this fall. Holiday provided 5.5 PPG in his reserve role playing alongside Brooks and Green. But he shot 39.8% from behind the arc. Holiday gave Houston a rotational three-point shooter, all while Alperen Segun handled the inside dirty work.

Durant has since broken his own silence on the Rockets trade. He sounded off during his appearance on “The Boardroom.”

“Yeah, they're happy now, we'll see how it goes when we start playing,” said Durant. “You know how that is. But yeah, I'm excited, new opportunity. Always good to keep playing. I love playing ball, so to keep playing my 19th year in the league is sweet, so I want to keep it going.”

He now gets that chance with another 19-season veteran in Green. And with Holiday adding an extra shooting touch next to the incoming Rocket.

