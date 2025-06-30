The Houston Rockets made some waves after trading for Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns. It's a move that signifies the club is all-in on making a run for a title next season. Now that the deal is done, Durant has finally opened up about the trade while also teasing the fan base a little bit.

During a guest appearance on “The Boardroom,” a show brought to you by FanDuel, the 36-year-old forward joked that Rockets fans are happy with the trade right now, but things could change as the next season begins. Jokes aside, it sounds like Kevin Durant is excited to play in Houston.

“Yeah, they're happy now, we'll see how it goes when we start playing,” said Kevin Durant. “You know how that is. But yeah, I'm excited, new opportunity. Always good to keep playing. I love playing ball, so to keep playing my 19th year in the league is sweet, so I want to keep it going.”

Article Continues Below

Durant is no stranger to criticism despite being one of the best players in the league throughout his entire career. Many fans have called out the four-time scoring champion for jumping ship to play for better teams. Last season, Suns fans weren't too thrilled with how the team played as a whole, and Kevin Durant received plenty of flak for Phoenix's struggles.

Regardless, he's now in a much better situation, as the Rockets have a strongly built roster consisting of great veteran players and young star-caliber talent. Kevin Durant will likely continue serving as a main scoring option in Houston, as that's been his role through 18 years in the NBA.

The Rockets get a future Hall of Famer to join the roster and help them potentially contend for a title next season. Although the Suns didn't play great as a team, Durant proved to be as reliable as ever. He ended the 2024-25 campaign averaging 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43.0% from beyond the three-point line.