With future NBA Hall-of-Famer Kevin Durant officially heading to the Houston Rockets following a massive trade from the Phoenix Suns, his stardom and influence will help another community with a long history of basketball excellence. Durant has always been an active member in volunteer programs off the court and uses his following to make a positive impact for those around him. In furthering one of his favorite causes, Durant will release a Nike KD 18 for the Boys & Girls Club of America.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Kevin Durant has made an effort to support Boys & Girls Club programs in every city he's had the opportunity of playing in. Just a few years ago, he went as far as to pay for four students' college tuitions in hopes of inspiring positive change and encouraging higher education for all youth.

As a tribute, the latest Nike KD 18 release will feature soft blue hues from the Boys & Girls Club logo to pay homage to a value Durant holds near and dear to his heart.

Nike KD 18 “Boys & Girls Club”

Article Continues Below

OFFICIAL LOOK: Nike KD 18 “Boys & Girls Club” 🤝 🗓️ July 1st

📝 HV1992-401

💵 $155 pic.twitter.com/oSHsfGG2mH — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) June 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Nike KD 18 “Boys & Girls Club” is expected to release in July 🤝 pic.twitter.com/GbrW9Cq7Vb — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) June 25, 2025 Expand Tweet



While there's no official collaboration between the two sides for this particular shoe, several cues give us solid indication that this Royal Pulse/Sail-Football Grey-Coconut Milk-Diffused Blue could be in honor of the non-profit. First off, the Royal Pulse is a close match to the vibrant, soft blue of the Club's logo. We see that hue in mesh along the base construction of the shoe. The wavy lace stays across the side panels are done in Sail suede to add a clean contrast.

Furthermore, we see Football Grey panels along the toe and heel, based in a Coconut Milk midsole and what looks to be a translucent outsole. The word “EASY” is seen on the lower heel and we also see a stitched handshake motif along the inner tongue, further drawing ties to the Boys & Girls Club logo.

The Nike Kd 18 “Boys & Girls Club” is scheduled to release July 1, 2025 for a standard retail tag of $155. The shoe will come in full sizing and will receive a general release via Nike SNKRS app and Nike's website.